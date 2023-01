A 15-year-old boy was charged after a man was robbed on Chicago's Northwest Side in Sauganash late last year.

Police say the boy was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man in the 5300 block of North Kildare Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The teen was arrested on Thursday and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.