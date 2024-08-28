Teen charged in two Logan Square armed robberies

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to two armed robberies in Logan Square last month.

He was arrested Tuesday at the Juvenile Detention Center on Hamilton Avenue.

Chicago police said the teenager robbed a 71-year-old woman at gunpoint on July 26. The incident happened at 1:31 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Albany Avenue.

He was also charged in the armed robbery of a 39-year-old woman in the 1700 block of North Whipple Street, which happened about an hour after the first incident.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older and two felony counts of unlawful restraint.

No additional information is available at this time.