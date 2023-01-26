Teen charged with 2 armed robberies on North Side over 1 day

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking on Chicago's North Side this week.

Police say the teen was arrested around noon on Wednesday when he was positively identified as the offender who stole a man's car at gunpoint that morning before allegedly robbing another man hours later.

The carjacking took place in the 2900 block of West Fitch Avenue in West Rogers Park before noon when the offender stole from a 52-year-old man while armed with a gun.

Later that morning, the offender robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Farwell Avenue in Rogers Park, according to police.

When officers arrested the teen they found two firearms and suspected narcotics.

He is facing multiple felonies. No additional information is available at this time.