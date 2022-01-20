Teen charged with multiple armed robberies, possessing stolen cars
CHICAGO - A teenager is facing 10 felony charges in connection with multiple armed robberies and stolen cars in Chicago.
The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies including armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft, police said.
He was arrested late Wednesday morning in the South Commons neighborhood, according to CPD
Police said the teenager was the suspect who shot a 60-year-old man in the leg who was trying to stop a Jan. 13th armed robbery in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood on the North Side.
The 17-year-old is due in court Thursday.