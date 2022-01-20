Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with multiple armed robberies, possessing stolen cars

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CPD has taken 284 guns off the streets so far this year, Supt. Brown says

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update to the city's crime rate on Thursday, just two weeks into the new year.

CHICAGO - A teenager is facing 10 felony charges in connection with multiple armed robberies and stolen cars in Chicago.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies including armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was arrested late Wednesday morning in the South Commons neighborhood, according to CPD

Police said the teenager was the suspect who shot a 60-year-old man in the leg who was trying to stop a Jan. 13th armed robbery in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood on the North Side.

The 17-year-old is due in court Thursday.