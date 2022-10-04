Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with robbing CTA rider on Red Line platform

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
South Loop
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged after robbing a man on a CTA Red Line platform Sunday night in the South Loop.

The 17-year-old was arrested minutes after he allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man who was on a platform at the Roosevelt Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is due Tuesday in juvenile court.