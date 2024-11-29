Teen fatally shot in Lawndale

A teenage boy was shot and killed Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was standing in the street around 2 a.m. when a black car pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2800 block of West Polk Street, according to police.

The teen was shot several times throughout the body. He was taken to UI Health where he died. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.