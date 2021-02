A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About noon, the teenager was on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Division Street when a vehicle pulled up next to her and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck on the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.