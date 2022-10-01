Teen girl drugged, sexually assaulted on Chicago's North Side: police

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after being drugged on Chicago's North Side Friday night.

Chicago police say the girl was found between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

The victim drank a cup of water that police believe contained an unknown substance.

Police say she was then led into a wooded area in the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The offender is not in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.