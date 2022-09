A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody. Area detectives are investigating.