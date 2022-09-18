Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood

One teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park early Sunday.

Around 2:45 a.m., police say two teens were sitting in a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep opened fire.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital was a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition was a gunshot wound to the right foot.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.