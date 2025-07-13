Teen seriously injured, robbed by someone on an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park: police

The Brief A suspect on an electric scooter robbed and shot a teen around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Granville Avenue, injuring him in the upper body and forearm. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition; the offender fled the scene. Police are investigating, and a similar incident occurred Friday in Cabrini-Green.



A 17-year-old was injured in an armed robbery by someone riding an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park on Saturday.

What we know:

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the victim was approached by a suspect on an electric scooter in the 2100 block of W. Granville Avenue. The offender pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim's property. He took the property and fired a shot in the victim's direction, injuring the victim in his upper body and left forearm.

The scooter-riding offender fled the scene.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

A similar incident happened on Friday in the 500 block of W. Scott Street in Cabrini-Green.