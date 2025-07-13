Expand / Collapse search

Teen seriously injured, robbed by someone on an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 13, 2025 6:20pm CDT
    • A suspect on an electric scooter robbed and shot a teen around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Granville Avenue, injuring him in the upper body and forearm.
    • The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition; the offender fled the scene.
    • Police are investigating, and a similar incident occurred Friday in Cabrini-Green.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was injured in an armed robbery by someone riding an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park on Saturday.

What we know:

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the victim was approached by a suspect on an electric scooter in the 2100 block of W. Granville Avenue. The offender pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim's property. He took the property and fired a shot in the victim's direction, injuring the victim in his upper body and left forearm. 

The scooter-riding offender fled the scene.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

A similar incident happened on Friday in the 500 block of W. Scott Street in Cabrini-Green.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

