Teen seriously injured, robbed by someone on an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was injured in an armed robbery by someone riding an electric scooter in West Rodgers Park on Saturday.
What we know:
At approximately 5:15 p.m., the victim was approached by a suspect on an electric scooter in the 2100 block of W. Granville Avenue. The offender pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim's property. He took the property and fired a shot in the victim's direction, injuring the victim in his upper body and left forearm.
The scooter-riding offender fled the scene.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
A similar incident happened on Friday in the 500 block of W. Scott Street in Cabrini-Green.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.