Teen shoots man during domestic dispute in Kenwood
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy shot a man during a domestic dispute late Thursday night in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
Officers responded to a service call around 11:02 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard. Police said a 33-year-old woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a 33-year-old man when the man pulled a knife on her. At that point, the 14-year-old male produced a handgun and shot the man in the shoulder.
The man was treated by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said they are speaking with a person of interest, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.