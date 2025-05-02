Teen shoots man during domestic dispute in Kenwood

The Brief A 14-year-old boy shot a man during a domestic disturbance late Thursday night in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said. The man allegedly pulled a knife on a woman before the teen opened fire, striking him in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition as police continue to investigate.



A 14-year-old boy shot a man during a domestic dispute late Thursday night in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a service call around 11:02 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard. Police said a 33-year-old woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a 33-year-old man when the man pulled a knife on her. At that point, the 14-year-old male produced a handgun and shot the man in the shoulder.

The man was treated by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said they are speaking with a person of interest, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.