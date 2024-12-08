Teen shot, wounded on Chicago’s Southwest Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and hospitalized in the Brighton Park neighborhood a little after midnight on Sunday morning.

The teen was shot in the 3400 block of West 38th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The victim was unable to provide more details about the shooting. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.