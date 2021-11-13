Teen shot in North Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was shot in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Kolin.

At about 11:44 a.m., the teen was walking when an unknown offender in a gray vehicle approached and shot in the victim's direction, police said.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.