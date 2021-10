A 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Crossing Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of East 71st Street.

At about 8:36 p.m., the victim was sitting on a porch with a friend when someone in a black Sedan shot him.

The boy was shot twice in the arm and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.