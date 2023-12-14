Teenage boy charged in 2 South Side robberies: Chicago police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection to two armed robberies on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the boy robbed a 39-year-old man in the 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard on Nov. 20. He also robbed a 32-year-old woman in the 114000 block of South Hermosa Avenue on Monday.

He was arrested on Wednesday in the 11400 block of South Homewood Avenue and was later charged with two felony counts of robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.