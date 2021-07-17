Teenage carjacking suspects could not get into car, took off as veteran died: prosecutors

The two teenagers charged with killing a 73-year-old Marine veteran in Chicago during an attempted carjacking punched him in the head, but could not figure out how to get into his car, prosecutors said Saturday.

Keith Cooper was heading into a CVS in Hyde Park on July 14 when Frank Harris, 18, and Dushawn Williams, 17, allegedly confronted him, stole his keys, attacked him and tried to steal his car.

Prosecutors said that Williams walked up behind Cooper and grabbed at his keys. Cooper called for help and demanded they give his keys back, prosecutors said.

Harris punched Cooper in the back of the head and then Williams pushed him, but they could not figure out how to get into the car, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Witnesses called 911 and Harris and Williams took off without the car, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Cooper collapsed about two minutes later and stopped breathing.

Prosecutors said that Harris had been sentenced to two years probation in May for a carjacking that happened in September 2020.

Prosecutors said that Williams was wanted on a warrant for driving a stolen car. He is 17 but is being charged as an adult.

Advertisement



