Teenager killed inside home on Chicago's South Side, police seek suspect

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot inside his South Side home in the Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of South Parnell around 10:56 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Trumaine Hatchett.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.