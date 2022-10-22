Teens charged with attempting to carjack, rob off-duty Chicago cop on South Side

Three teenage boys are facing charges related to an armed carjacking of a Chicago police officer on Thursday.

Police say Kendrick Anderson, 18, along with two other boys, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, were arrested after attempting to rob and carjack an off-duty officer in the 8800 block of South Constance on Thursday.

Anderson was arrested Thursday evening and the other two were taken into custody about an hour after.

Police say Anderson was charged with attempted carjacking with a firearm. The 16-year-old faces a felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle and the youngest offender faces a misdemeanor.

No additional information is available at this time