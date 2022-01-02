Temperatures in Chicago suburbs could drop to -9 by Monday morning, with wind chills around -15 degrees

A bitter cold front hit the Chicago area Sunday night, and the frigid temps are likely to stick around for a few days before rising mid-week.

Temperatures Sunday night were dropping below zero — the coldest night of the season so far.

Temps could be as low as 10 degrees Monday morning in the city and as low as -9 degrees in the Western suburbs, forecasters said. Wind chills are expected to be between -15 and -10 degrees. But gusty winds will likely make Tuesday and Wednesday feel much colder than their actual temperatures.

The National Weather Service has urged residents to wear multiple layers if they have to spend any time outdoors.

Thursday the city is expected to again see lows in the negatives, with a slight chance of snow during the day.

Chicago saw the first snowstorm of the season over the weekend, with more than four inches of snow falling in the city.

The storm system had left the area by Sunday morning, with Woodstock seeing the highest total of 5.4 inches.

More than 200 snow vehicles were sent out early Sunday to begin clearing snow from residential streets, according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Salt spreaders began working Saturday to make sure main roads were clear for vehicles, the department said.

Chicago saw its first measurable snowfall of the winter Tuesday, marking a new date for the latest measurable snow in the Chicago area. The previous record was set on Dec. 20, 2012. The area usually gets its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 18.