First snowstorm of season hits Chicago with over 4 inches of snow

The first snow storm of the season hit Chicago Saturday evening and throughout early Sunday morning.

As of 7:20 a.m. Sunday, 4.2 inches of snow was reported at Midway, and 4.2 inches at O’Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

To the north, Woodstock had the highest total — 5.4 inches.

Both airports reported hundreds of flight cancellations Saturday night — 850 at O’Hare and 270 at Midway. Delays were averaging less than 15 minutes.

The snowfall was ongoing until early Sunday morning in northern Cook County and was expected to linger before moving toward northern Indiana later this morning, the weather service said.

The city will deploy 287 salt spreaders to keep traffic moving.

Temperatures continuously dropped throughout the night. As of 7:20 a.m., it was 24 degrees in the city, the weather service said. Temperatures could drop below zero between Sunday night and Monday morning, forecasters said.

The cold is expected to stick around for a few days before temperatures rise mid-week.

Chicago saw its first measurable snowfall of the winter Tuesday, marking a new date for the latest measurable snow in the Chicago area. The previous record was Dec. 20, 2012.

The area usually gets its first measurable snowfall around Nov. 18.