Tens of thousands celebrate 96th Annual Bud Billiken Parade as summer winds down

The Brief Tens of thousands attended the 96th Annual Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville, featuring floats, performances, and appearances from political candidates, including those vying for Senator Dick Durbin’s seat. The event remains a South Side tradition celebrating community, education, and the back-to-school season, with attendees sharing multi-generational memories. Performances by groups like the South Shore Drill Team and Chicago Youth Dance Coalition highlighted the festivities, as CPS students prepare to return to class on Aug. 18.



The 96th Annual Bud Billiken Parade, a cherished South Side tradition signaling the end of summer, kicked off at noon Saturday in Bronzeville.

What we know:

Dozens of floats and tens of thousands of spectators filled the three-mile route along King Drive from 40th to 53rd Streets in Washington Park despite the sweltering heat. Among the crowd were politicians seeking support ahead of upcoming elections, including candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Dick Durbin.



Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and South Suburban Congresswoman Robin Kelly, both campaigning for the Democratic nomination, greeted parade-goers with handshakes along the route.

"I think we're gaining traction and meeting people where they want to meet and gaining support and we have a lot of hard work to do," Krishnamoorthi said.



But for many attendees, like Terri Ransom, the parade remains a celebration of community, education, and the upcoming school year. Ransom, celebrating her birthday at the event, camped out in Washington Park.



"It's about school, it's about education, it's about our community, it's about us coming together to end the summer but to go back to school and educate ourselves and make a better world for everyone," Ransom said.



For Ransom, the parade is a multi-generational family tradition. Her older brother Thomas Brady said he'll never forget the day his little sister was born. He learned the news while attending the parade 63 years ago.



"And he comes running and says 'Tommy! Tommy! The baby's here!' and it was really embarrassing because I was only ten years old at the time," Brady said.

Performances from groups like the South Shore Drill Team and the Chicago Youth Dance Coalition energized the crowd despite the heat. Familiar faces, including local personalities Anita Blanton, Brian Jackson, and Tia Ewing, also added to the festivities.

As the parade ended and the streets cleared, attendees were reminded that Chicago Public Schools classes start Monday, August 18 — a clear sign that summer is winding down.