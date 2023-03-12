Tentative agreement reached in United Center concession workers strike

A bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with United Center concession workers, avoiding a potential strike.

A Levy spokesperson said the two parties reached an agreement Sunday after their latest bargaining session.

Union membership with UNITE HERE Local 1 will vote to ratify the agreement in the coming days.

Workers who make the food, pour the drinks and clean the arena went on strike last week during the Chicago Bulls game after unsuccessful talks with Compass/Levy.

Concession workers voted on an open-ended strike last month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Workers who authorized the strike with a 98% yes vote earlier this year have been fighting for a fair contract with affordable healthcare for all, a pension to retire with dignity, better wages, and benefits.