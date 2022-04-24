Terry Jackson: Man wanted for murder of Brittany Booker in Racine has ties to Chicago

Racine, Wisconsin police said Sunday that Terry L. Jackson – who is wanted for murdering Brittany Booker – has ties to Chicago and might have headed there.

Racine police said that on Sunday morning, officers responding to a missing person complaint found Booker, 30, dead.

Jackson, 42, is described as 5'9" and 210 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Racine police said there were already warrants out for Jackson's arrest related to a February incident.

