Testimony in R. Kelly's federal trial focuses on singer's finances in second week

The federal trial of R&B star R. Kelly enters its second week in Chicago, with the prosecution shifting its focus away from graphic material shown last week.

Monday's testimony focused on the singer's finances and alleged obstruction of justice conspiracy.

Jason Scharer, a special agent for IRS criminal investigation, spent the morning testifying about bank and credit card records, vehicle purchases and hotel stays.

Jurors also heard about an alleged million dollar settlement deal between Kelly and his former business manager, and now co-defendant, Derrel McDavid.

Prosecutors seemed to be focusing on what steps were taken to protect Kelly as allegations began to first surface. This is a major shift from last week, when jurors saw intimate and graphic videos of the alleged underage victims.

"What they have to do is they have to paint this victim, but there are going to be three others who testify this week. They have to paint all of them as liars. Why, why would these people lie. Why would they come in court, why would they expose themselves to what is a horrible experience Having to testify about these intimate details in federal court. Nobody would do that unless they were victimized." said Ron Safer, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.

Last week, a woman took the stand, and said she was the girl who was seen in the video shown at Kelly's 2008 trial. At the time, she was underage.

More alleged victims are expected to talk this week.