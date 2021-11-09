Thanksgiving travel: AAA predicts 2.7 million Illinois residents will travel for the holiday

AAA predicts that 53.4 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up 13% from 2020.

If the prediction holds true, that would bring traffic volumes to within 5% of the number from 2019, right before the pandemic.

AAA said that 2.7 million Illinois residents will probably travel for Thanksgiving, up 12.5% from 2020.

The roads will be busy, but the airports will feel packed compared to last year, AAA said. Air travel has almost completely recovered from its dramatic decline during the pandemic. Passengers should be prepared for long lines and allot extra time for TSA checks.

