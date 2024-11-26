Thanksgiving travel ramps up at Chicago airports

The Brief Thanksgiving travel is ramping up in Chicago, with over 1.8 million passengers expected at O'Hare and Midway airports through Monday. O'Hare anticipates an 11% increase in traffic compared to last year, while Chicago expressways will see peak congestion Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.



Thanksgiving travel is in full swing at Chicago airports with officials projecting nearly 2 million passengers will travel through the city over the holiday weekend.

The Chicago Department of Aviation projects over 1.8 million travelers will pass through O'Hare and Midway airports between Tuesday and Monday.

O'Hare Airport promises to be particularly busy with an expected increase of 11% in passenger traffic compared to last Thanksgiving, officials said. Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day at the airport with over 254,000 passengers.

Aviation officials projected travel levels at Midway Airport to remain consistent with last year's holiday.

AAA projected nearly 80 million people will travel domestically over Thanksgiving from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.

Featured article

For those driving out of town, Chicago expressways are expected to be busiest on Tuesday and Wednesday around 2 p.m., with lighter traffic Monday after 8 p.m.

Travelers leaving on Thanksgiving Day should aim to depart before 11 a.m. to avoid delays.