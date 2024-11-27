Turkey experts ready to take your Thanksgiving cooking questions

The Brief The Butterball Turkey Talk-line has operators taking calls from around the U.S. about cooking questions. Expert dietitians and chefs answer the calls helping folks get ready for Thanksgiving.



The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has operators taking calls from around the country.

Expert dietitians, chefs and food experts are answering phone calls, helping home cooks get ready for Thanksgiving.

Tyler Loranger is one of the registered dietitians dispensing advice.

"We would have wanted you to have it in the fridge for a few days now. But if that’s not the case for you, there is no worry. We have a cold water method where you can thaw your turkey rapidly," Loranger said.

"We are taking calls, we’re taking texts, emails, we’re chatting with people through all of our platforms," she added.

One Chicago caller wanted to add hot dogs to their stuffing. The experts advised him to make a separate stuffing casserole with the hot dogs.

Loranger’s favorite tradition is enjoying her grandmother’s homemade meatballs and lasagna, in addition to turkey and stuffing.

Good Day Chicago called grandma Delores Senese live amid her Thanksgiving preparation.

"I’m about to start making the meatballs. We have all our spices out, and we started the gravy, which is simmering down right now. So we will start with this, and then we’re going to make homemade stuffing," she said.

Grandma Delores watched Tyler as she talked turkey on Good Day Chicago.

"She is great, I’ll tell you. She’s my fifth grandchild and I just adore her. And she knows how to cook," she said.

At Butterball.com, people can record and share their traditions and memories to be shared with the National Thanksgiving archive.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 through December 24.