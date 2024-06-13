Expand / Collapse search

'The Bean' will soon reopen to the public after extensive renovations

By Cody King
Published  June 13, 2024 3:51pm CDT
CHICAGO - Officials announced that Chicago's iconic "The Bean" will reopen soon, following a temporary closure for renovations.

"The Bean," otherwise known as Chicago's Cloud Gate sculpture, closed last August for enhancements to the site. 

The renovations included a rebuild of the Plaza podium – new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, a waterproofing system and accessibility upgrades, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. 

The site was off-limits to visitors as the work was being completed. 

Officials said "The Bean" is set to reopen before the end of June, weather permitting. 

