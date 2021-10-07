The burning question: Who started the Great Chicago Fire?

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire.

On Friday, the Chicago History Museum is opening a brand new exhibit called "City on Fire." Featured items include charred money, porcelain baby dolls, and more.

Museum curator Julius Jones says in 1871, Chicago was the fastest growing city in the world. Only problem was that it was being built fast, cheaply and mostly entirely out of wood.

The exhibit also showcases how social and economic disparities, and the weather, all played a role in this deadly equation.

You are going to learn it was the built environment that really caused the fire to have the fuel to grow. It was the weather, somewhat similar to what we're seeing now where you have above average temperatures," said Jones.

The Great Chicago Fire tore through three square miles on October 8, 1871. Around 300 people died and 100,000 were left homeless.

