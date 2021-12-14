The Morton Arboretum in Lisle celebrates 100th anniversary

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

On Tuesday, the Arboretum kicked off its yearlong celebration by offering free admission during the day.

The land was turned into an arboretum back in the 1930s by Morton Salt founder Joy Morton.

He apparently fell in the love with the land after stopping one day to help put out a prairie fire.

At the beginning, the Arboretum was just 175 acres of farmland. But Morton transformed it into an arboretum, saying he wanted this to be his memorial.

It is now more than 1,700 acres large.