The Salvation Army distributes gifts, supplies to Chicago families ahead of Christmas

The Salvation Army is providing everything needed for Christmas through their Angel Tree Program.

Toys, clothing and food are being distributed to Chicagoans, thanks to the public’s generosity.

Captain Dalvius King-Harvy is in charge of the operation at the Midway Citadel Corps Community Center.

Volunteers packed food boxes, including a whole turkey dinner, plus bags of toys and new clothing, and brought it out to waiting families.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Organizations and companies like FOX 32 participating in the Angel Tree Program filled the Christmas wishes of children this year.

The Salvation Army picked up donations Wednesday and is serving thousands across the Chicago area.

King-Harvy said this day is especially heartwarming because some families wouldn’t receive anything without the help of the Salvation Army, which adds items like winter coats, socks and shoes to the donated toys.

It just so happens, the holiday distribution is timed well, before an expected snowstorm.

But snow or no snow, families will have what they need and what they wished for this Christmas.