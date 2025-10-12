'The tables will turn one day': Pritzker blasts ICE, CBP in Chicago

The Brief Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned recent federal immigration raids in Chicago, accusing ICE of acting illegally and suggesting state and local prosecutors may investigate the agency’s conduct. Pritzker criticized former President Donald Trump, saying his actions are "causing mayhem" and moving the country toward "an authoritarian regime," while defending his sharp criticism of federal agents. The governor confirmed Illinois National Guard troops have returned to their base near Joliet after a court ruling barred their deployment, and he praised governors who oppose cross-state Guard involvement.



Governor Pritzker is speaking out about the federal immigration raids of the last few days.

The governor sat down for a wide-ranging one-on-one Sunday morning with Fox 32.

What we know:

Governor Pritzker says recent cell phone video of ICE interactions underscores his claim that the agency is acting illegally with the intent to cause mayhem in Chicago.

"The tables will turn one day," Prtizker said. "These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out.."

Pritzker insinuates that the Illinois Attorney General and local state's attorneys might be investigating some of DHS' purported wrongdoing.

"We’re talking to the state's attorneys and Attorney General to see how they can go at this because what we want to make sure is that they follow the law," he said.

Pritzker has kept up a steady blitz of national media appearances — carving out a role as Trump's opposition, famously telling the president, "Come and get me" after the president tweeted he and Mayor Johnson should be in jail. Pritzker says Trump has nothing to base it on.

"So this is a dangerous time," Pritzker said. "The President of the United States is causing mayhem in the grounds of our state. He is going after his political opponents. I don’t know why anybody would look at the situation and not recognize he’s moving toward an authoritarian regime in his own image."

Pritzker has also drawn the ire of Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino. Bovino says Pritzker is contributing to an elevated threat environment against federal agents, calling them things like "jack-booted thugs," but Pritzker says — if the shoe fits.

"This is a guy who’s instructing his people to fire gas pellets at people who are expressing their First Amendment rights," he said. "This is Gregory Bovino’s orders that they’re following. He just has no credibility at all."

Pritzker says National Guard troops are back at the army base near Jolieet — after an appeals court affirmed a lower court ruling that they cannot be deployed in Illinois.

"Illinois National Guard – they have been sent abroad to protect this country," the governor said. "Standing with the unlawful acts of ICE or CBD. These are good people who volunteered to serve their country but not to stand against average Americans trying to express themselves."

Pritzker says he's appreciative of some red state governors, like Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt — who has publicly opposed one state's National Guard from going into another state against the governor's will.