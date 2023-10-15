Person found dead inside Lake View business, The Vic cancels show

A person was found dead inside a Lake View business on Sunday and The Vic Theatre canceled a concert.

A male, whose age was unknown, was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. inside a business in the 3100 block of North Sheffield Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Roughly an hour and a half later, The Vic Theatre announced on social media that Sunday night's Little Feat show was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

People who had tickets to the Sunday night show can exchange them for tickets to the Monday show or request a refund, the venue said.

Police did not say whether the body was found inside The Vic, which resides in the same block as the reported incident address, at 3145 N. Sheffield Ave.