A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A gunman wearing a mask entered the store around 1:51 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and went behind the counter, police said.

The gunman began stealing items and fled through the back door, police said.

No one was injured in burglary.

Area Five detectives are investigating.