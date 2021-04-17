Thief steals from at least 10 vehicles in Logan Square, Avondale

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of a series of thefts from vehicles reported in recent weeks in Logan Square and Avondale.

In each case, the thief broke into the vehicle by shattering a window and took property from inside, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

Between 11 p.m. and noon March 29 to March 30 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 9:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. April 1 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. April 1 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

At 6:11 p.m. April 2 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. April 2 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

At 11:40 a.m. April 3 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 5 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 13 in the 2700 block of North California Avenue;

Between 6:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. April 15 in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard; and

Between 6:20 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. April 15 in the 2700 block of North California Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In one theft, the suspect was described as a woman 21 to 28 years old with red or auburn hair, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.