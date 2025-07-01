Expand / Collapse search

Thieves hit Alo Yoga store on Mag Mile

By Will Hager
Published  July 1, 2025 6:30am CDT
Magnificent Mile
Smash-and-grab burglary reported along the Mag Mile

Three people broke into Alo overnight night and stole merchandise from the store on the Mag Mile.

The Brief

    • Three people broke into the Alo Yoga store on Michigan Avenue around 3 a.m. and stole merchandise. 
    • Police are still searching for suspects and have not released details on what was taken.

CHICAGO - Three people broke into Alo Yoga overnight and stole merchandise from the Magnificent Mile store.

What we know:

The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 3 a.m. at the store located at 717 N. Michigan Ave., according to police.

Three people smashed a window of the business, stole merchandise from inside and fled the scene.

What we don't know:

No descriptions of the suspect have been given. Police have not said how much merchandise was stolen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

