Thieves hit Alo Yoga store on Mag Mile

Three people broke into Alo Yoga overnight and stole merchandise from the Magnificent Mile store.

What we know:

The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 3 a.m. at the store located at 717 N. Michigan Ave., according to police.

Three people smashed a window of the business, stole merchandise from inside and fled the scene.

What we don't know:

No descriptions of the suspect have been given. Police have not said how much merchandise was stolen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.