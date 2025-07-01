Thieves hit Alo Yoga store on Mag Mile
CHICAGO - Three people broke into Alo Yoga overnight and stole merchandise from the Magnificent Mile store.
What we know:
The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 3 a.m. at the store located at 717 N. Michigan Ave., according to police.
Three people smashed a window of the business, stole merchandise from inside and fled the scene.
What we don't know:
No descriptions of the suspect have been given. Police have not said how much merchandise was stolen.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.