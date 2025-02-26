Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Chicago Golf Show, Chicago Irish Film Festival and more

This weekend in Chicago is loaded with action-packed events.

From the Polar Plunge Chicago for Special Olympics to Monster Jam and the Chicago Golf Show, there are plenty of ways to get active.

As always, don't forget to check the forecast before heading out the door.

Monster Jam

Gear up for the thunderous excitement of monster trucks as Monster Jam makes its return to Chicagoland this weekend. For more event details, visit Monster Jam Rosemont.

Polar Plunge Chicago

Polar Plunge Chicago for Special Olympics is hosting their 25th anniversary plunge on March 2 at North Avenue Beach. The organization helps fund Special Olympics programs and athletic activities for all ages across Chicago. More information can be found online.

Chicago Golf Show

The 40th Chicago Golf Show will bring together thousands of local golfers at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Feb. 28 – March 2. Attendees can enjoy free rounds of golf, lessons from PGA professionals and the chance to win a free club fitting from industry veteran Mark Pekarek. Tickets start at $8 for adults and can be purchased online.

International Carnivale at Navy Pier

Chicago will celebrate carnival season by hosting Global Connections: International Carnivale at Navy Pier on March 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy free art-making, dancing, live music and more.

Tom Segura

Known for his hit Netflix specials and bestselling book, comedian Tom Segura is bringing his new global stand-up comedy tour to Chicago’s United Center on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Jurassic Quest at Navy Pier

Visitors can explore lifelike dinosaur displays, engage in hands-on science activities, enjoy live shows, and even ride some of the biggest dinos. Advance ticket purchases are recommended and are available at jurassicquest.com.

Chicago Irish Film Festival

The Chicago Irish Film Festival will show 14 feature films and documentaries, along with 34 short films, from Feb. 27 to March 2. Highlights include the Midwest premiere of 'Mrs. Robinson', a documentary about former Irish President, Mary Robinson. More information can be found online.