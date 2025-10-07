Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Chicago Marathon, Boo! at the Zoo, Glass Pumpkin Patch

There's a lot to love about fall weekends in Chicago. Crisp air, local festivals, sports, and plenty more make the city come alive.

Here's a guide to what's happening around Chicago Oct. 9-11.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 10: Jordan Davis at Allstate Arena

Oct. 10: Laufey at United Center

Oct. 10: Aly & AJ at The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct. 10: Sasha Colby at Thalia Hall

Oct. 10: Chance the Rapper at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Oct. 10: Addison Rae at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 11: Jeremy Zucker at House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 11: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at The Salt Shed Indoors

Oct. 11: Miguel Bose at Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 12: Marc Cohn and Shawn Colbin at Park West

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

Chicago Blackhawks versus Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Bulls versus Milwaukee Bucks (preseason)

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Disney Presents The Lion King

Dial M for Murder

Iliza Shlesinger at The Chicago Theatre

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

Drunk Dracula

What events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Lincoln Park Zoo Fiesta

Celebrate Latin American culture, music and wildlife at Lincoln Park Zoo’s 21+ Zoo Fiesta. Guests can enjoy sugar skull decorating, wearable art crafts, cultural workshops and more.

A Conversation with Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris brings her national book tour to Chicago, giving audiences a chance to hear personal stories and insights from her time in public service.

Boo! at the Zoo

Brookfield Zoo’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration runs through Oct. 31.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2025

More than 50,000 runners from all over the world will race through Chicago in the 2025 Bank of America marathon.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Runners pass the Chicago Theatre during the 2024 Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Collect-A-Con

Oct. 11-12, gather at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for the nation’s largest trading card and pop culture convention, Collect-A-Con. Attendees can expect celebrity guests, vintage collectibles and interactive installations.

Dance Divas 2025

Dance Divas returns Oct. 12 at the Rhapsody Theater, showcasing more than 40 of Chicago’s top dancers in an evening of artistry and glamour. Proceeds from the show benefit the Chicago Dance Health Fund.

Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum’s annual Glass Pumpkin Patch features more than 8,000 handcrafted glass pumpkins in stunning shapes and colors.

Oktoberfestiversary

Chicago breweries come together to host their annual Oktoberfestiversary, a fall celebration with beer, food trucks and live music.

Lincoln Brunch Fest

Lincoln Brunch Fest returns Oct. 11, turning Lincoln Avenue into a brunch lover’s dream with tastings from local restaurants and live entertainment. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; details can be found online.

Chicago Spritz Fest

The I|O Godfrey Rooftop Lounge in River North hosts the Chicago Spritz Fest on Oct. 11. Tickets start at $25 for the four-hour experience.