Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Chicago Marathon, Boo! at the Zoo, Glass Pumpkin Patch
CHICAGO - There's a lot to love about fall weekends in Chicago. Crisp air, local festivals, sports, and plenty more make the city come alive.
Here's a guide to what's happening around Chicago Oct. 9-11.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Oct. 10: Jordan Davis at Allstate Arena
Oct. 10: Laufey at United Center
Oct. 10: Aly & AJ at The Salt Shed Indoors
Oct. 10: Sasha Colby at Thalia Hall
Oct. 10: Chance the Rapper at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Oct. 10: Addison Rae at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 11: Jeremy Zucker at House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 11: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners at The Salt Shed Indoors
Oct. 11: Miguel Bose at Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 12: Marc Cohn and Shawn Colbin at Park West
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
Chicago Blackhawks versus Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Bulls versus Milwaukee Bucks (preseason)
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Iliza Shlesinger at The Chicago Theatre
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
What events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Lincoln Park Zoo Fiesta
Celebrate Latin American culture, music and wildlife at Lincoln Park Zoo’s 21+ Zoo Fiesta. Guests can enjoy sugar skull decorating, wearable art crafts, cultural workshops and more.
A Conversation with Kamala Harris
Former Vice President Kamala Harris brings her national book tour to Chicago, giving audiences a chance to hear personal stories and insights from her time in public service.
Boo! at the Zoo
Brookfield Zoo’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration runs through Oct. 31.
Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2025
More than 50,000 runners from all over the world will race through Chicago in the 2025 Bank of America marathon.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Runners pass the Chicago Theatre during the 2024 Chicago Marathon on October 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Collect-A-Con
Oct. 11-12, gather at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for the nation’s largest trading card and pop culture convention, Collect-A-Con. Attendees can expect celebrity guests, vintage collectibles and interactive installations.
Dance Divas 2025
Dance Divas returns Oct. 12 at the Rhapsody Theater, showcasing more than 40 of Chicago’s top dancers in an evening of artistry and glamour. Proceeds from the show benefit the Chicago Dance Health Fund.
Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum
The Morton Arboretum’s annual Glass Pumpkin Patch features more than 8,000 handcrafted glass pumpkins in stunning shapes and colors.
Oktoberfestiversary
Chicago breweries come together to host their annual Oktoberfestiversary, a fall celebration with beer, food trucks and live music.
Lincoln Brunch Fest
Lincoln Brunch Fest returns Oct. 11, turning Lincoln Avenue into a brunch lover’s dream with tastings from local restaurants and live entertainment. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; details can be found online.
Chicago Spritz Fest
The I|O Godfrey Rooftop Lounge in River North hosts the Chicago Spritz Fest on Oct. 11. Tickets start at $25 for the four-hour experience.
