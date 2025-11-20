Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Christkindlmarket, Chicago tree lighting

Chicago is ushering in the holiday season with a full lineup of festive events this weekend, from tree lightings and markets to parades and neighborhood celebrations.

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 21-23.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 21: Forever Band at House of Blues Chicago

Nov. 21: Nils Hoffmann at Outset

Nov. 21: Mario at Concord Music Hall

Nov. 21: Tape B at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 22: Portugal the Man at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 22: Sarah McLachlan at The Auditorium

Nov. 22: Tycho at Outset

Nov. 23: Yelawolf at House of Blues Chicago

Nov. 23: Luke Spiller at Garcia’s Chicago

Nov. 23: The Beths at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: Shovels & Rope at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 21: Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat at United Center

Nov. 21: Loyola Mens Basketball vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 22: Northwestern Football vs. Minnesota

Nov. 22: UIC Womens Basketball vs. Loyola

Nov. 22: Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Nov. 23: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 23: DePaul Mens Basketball vs. Detroit Mercy

Nov. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hell’s Kitchen

Much Ado About Nothing

Tim Dillon at Chicago Improv

A Beautiful Noise

Jeff Arcuri at The Chicago Theatre

Demetri Martin at The Vic Theatre

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo opens its annual ZooLights display on a Nov. 21 from 4:30 to 9 p.m., featuring more than 3 million LED lights, a Ferris wheel, a light tunnel and holiday-themed activities. The event runs through Jan. 4, 2026, with tickets ranging in prices.

Millennium Park Holiday Market

The Millennium Park Holiday Market opens Nov. 21 in alignment with the 112th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting

Chicago’s official Christmas tree will be illuminated Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park, with a pre-show beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will remain lit through Jan. 11, 2026, with viewing areas, giant screens and a post-ceremony fireworks display.

Rogers Park Holiday Mercadito

The Rogers Park Holiday Mercadito will take place Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering handcrafted goods from local artists along with gift wrapping and complimentary punch while supplies last.

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The 34th Annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be held Nov. 22, with Lights Festival Lane open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 5:30 p.m. on North Michigan Avenue before ending with fireworks over the Chicago River around 7:15 p.m.

Greektown Tree Lighting

Greektown will host its 10th annual tree lighting Nov. 23, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. and the ceremony at 5 p.m. at Elysian Field, featuring carolers, live musicians, Greek sweets and the debut of this year’s traditional karavakia display.

Christkindlmarket

Christkindlmarket returns across three Chicagoland locations for the 2025 season, offering free admission, traditional German food and drinks, global vendors and family-friendly programming throughout the holidays.