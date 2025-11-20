Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Christkindlmarket, Chicago tree lighting
CHICAGO - Chicago is ushering in the holiday season with a full lineup of festive events this weekend, from tree lightings and markets to parades and neighborhood celebrations.
Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 21-23.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 21: Forever Band at House of Blues Chicago
Nov. 21: Nils Hoffmann at Outset
Nov. 21: Mario at Concord Music Hall
Nov. 21: Tape B at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 22: Portugal the Man at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 22: Sarah McLachlan at The Auditorium
Nov. 22: Tycho at Outset
Nov. 23: Yelawolf at House of Blues Chicago
Nov. 23: Luke Spiller at Garcia’s Chicago
Nov. 23: The Beths at The Salt Shed Indoors
Multiple dates: Shovels & Rope at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 21: Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat at United Center
Nov. 21: Loyola Mens Basketball vs. Northern Illinois
Nov. 22: Northwestern Football vs. Minnesota
Nov. 22: UIC Womens Basketball vs. Loyola
Nov. 22: Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
Nov. 23: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov. 23: DePaul Mens Basketball vs. Detroit Mercy
Nov. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jeff Arcuri at The Chicago Theatre
Demetri Martin at The Vic Theatre
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Zoo opens its annual ZooLights display on a Nov. 21 from 4:30 to 9 p.m., featuring more than 3 million LED lights, a Ferris wheel, a light tunnel and holiday-themed activities. The event runs through Jan. 4, 2026, with tickets ranging in prices.
Millennium Park Holiday Market
The Millennium Park Holiday Market opens Nov. 21 in alignment with the 112th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting
Chicago’s official Christmas tree will be illuminated Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park, with a pre-show beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will remain lit through Jan. 11, 2026, with viewing areas, giant screens and a post-ceremony fireworks display.
Rogers Park Holiday Mercadito
The Rogers Park Holiday Mercadito will take place Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering handcrafted goods from local artists along with gift wrapping and complimentary punch while supplies last.
Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
The 34th Annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be held Nov. 22, with Lights Festival Lane open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 5:30 p.m. on North Michigan Avenue before ending with fireworks over the Chicago River around 7:15 p.m.
Greektown Tree Lighting
Greektown will host its 10th annual tree lighting Nov. 23, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. and the ceremony at 5 p.m. at Elysian Field, featuring carolers, live musicians, Greek sweets and the debut of this year’s traditional karavakia display.
Christkindlmarket
Christkindlmarket returns across three Chicagoland locations for the 2025 season, offering free admission, traditional German food and drinks, global vendors and family-friendly programming throughout the holidays.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker.