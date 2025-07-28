Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Lollapalooza, Chicago Scream Club and more

By
Published  July 28, 2025 9:21am CDT
Things to do
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago’s turning up the volume this weekend – literally. From Lollapalooza’s star-studded takeover to intimate after-party sets by Finneas, Remi Wolf and Rufus Du Sol. Plus, add in high-stakes WNBA matchups, an outdoor movie night at The DuSable, and even a group scream on the lakefront. 

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Aug. 1 through Aug. 3. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 4: General atmosphere during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend? 

Aug. 1: Pickle at Concord Music Hall 

Aug. 1: Cage The Elephant at The Salt Shed Indoors 

Aug. 1: Orion Sun at Outset 

Aug. 1: Role Model at Thalia Hall 

Aug. 1: MK.GEE at Metro

Aug. 1: Morgan Freeman at Ravinia

Aug. 1: Fujii Kaze at Vic Theater 

Aug. 2: Train at Ravinia 

Aug. 2: Finneas at House of Blues Chicago 

Aug. 2: La Femme at Outset

Aug. 2: Rufus Du Sol at Radius 

Aug. 2: Murda Beatz at TAO 

Aug. 2: Foster the People at Metro 

Aug. 2: Mariah the Scientist at Vic Theater 

Aug. 2: Remi Wolf at The Salt Shed Indoors

Aug. 3: Dominic Fike at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?  

August 1: Chicago Sky versus Golden State Valkyries 

August 1: Chicago Stars FC versus Gotham FC 

August 2: Duarte versus Sims Jr.

August 3: Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury 

Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus Baltimore Orioles 

What festivals and events are in Chicago this weekend? 

Lollapalooza 

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park July 31 through Aug. 3, bringing four days of live music across multiple stages. Headliners for the 2025 festival include Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Rufus Du Sol and Tyler, the Creator. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at lollapalooza.com

Lollapalooza ranks as third most talked-about festival of 2025 | ChicagoNOW

Lollapalooza ranks as third most talked-about festival of 2025 | ChicagoNOW

Lollapalooza is already making noise in 2025, ranking as the third most talked-about music festival in the world with more than 1.3 million monthly searches — and it hasn’t even taken over Grant Park yet.

Bronzeville Smooth Jazz Festival 

Kick back and relax at the Bronzeville Smooth Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 8:30 p.m. The free event is located at Mariano’s Bronzeville with performances by Phil Seed, Harlan Jefferson and more. 

Dim Sum & Then Some 

The Dim Sum & Then Some 5K/10K & Kids Dash is a cultural race and fundraiser celebrating Uptown’s immigrant heritage, with proceeds supporting low-income refugee and immigrant communities. The race takes place Saturday, Aug. 2 with registration fees starting at $30. 

Mahogany in the Park 

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host an outdoor screening of Mahogany to mark the film’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 2. The event will feature music, giveaways and themed festivities to celebrate 1970s fashion and culture. More details can be found online

Chicago Scream Club 

The Scream Club meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. on the North Avenue Beach Pier. The free event serves as an outlet to release stress and bond over shared frustrations. 

The Scream Club: Chicago's Loudest way to let go

The Scream Club: Chicago's Loudest way to let go

When life gets heavy --- they head to the Lakefront... Not for peace and quiet, but to let it all out.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker.

Things to doLifestyleEntertainmentNewsChicago