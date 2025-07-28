Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Lollapalooza, Chicago Scream Club and more

Chicago’s turning up the volume this weekend – literally. From Lollapalooza’s star-studded takeover to intimate after-party sets by Finneas, Remi Wolf and Rufus Du Sol. Plus, add in high-stakes WNBA matchups, an outdoor movie night at The DuSable, and even a group scream on the lakefront.

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Aug. 1 through Aug. 3.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 4: General atmosphere during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Aug. 1: Pickle at Concord Music Hall

Aug. 1: Cage The Elephant at The Salt Shed Indoors

Aug. 1: Orion Sun at Outset

Aug. 1: Role Model at Thalia Hall

Aug. 1: MK.GEE at Metro

Aug. 1: Morgan Freeman at Ravinia

Aug. 1: Fujii Kaze at Vic Theater

Aug. 2: Train at Ravinia

Aug. 2: Finneas at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 2: La Femme at Outset

Aug. 2: Rufus Du Sol at Radius

Aug. 2: Murda Beatz at TAO

Aug. 2: Foster the People at Metro

Aug. 2: Mariah the Scientist at Vic Theater

Aug. 2: Remi Wolf at The Salt Shed Indoors

Aug. 3: Dominic Fike at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

August 1: Chicago Sky versus Golden State Valkyries

August 1: Chicago Stars FC versus Gotham FC

August 2: Duarte versus Sims Jr.

August 3: Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury

Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus Baltimore Orioles

What festivals and events are in Chicago this weekend?

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park July 31 through Aug. 3, bringing four days of live music across multiple stages. Headliners for the 2025 festival include Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Rufus Du Sol and Tyler, the Creator. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at lollapalooza.com.

Bronzeville Smooth Jazz Festival

Kick back and relax at the Bronzeville Smooth Jazz Festival on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 8:30 p.m. The free event is located at Mariano’s Bronzeville with performances by Phil Seed, Harlan Jefferson and more.

Dim Sum & Then Some

The Dim Sum & Then Some 5K/10K & Kids Dash is a cultural race and fundraiser celebrating Uptown’s immigrant heritage, with proceeds supporting low-income refugee and immigrant communities. The race takes place Saturday, Aug. 2 with registration fees starting at $30.

Mahogany in the Park

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will host an outdoor screening of Mahogany to mark the film’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 2. The event will feature music, giveaways and themed festivities to celebrate 1970s fashion and culture. More details can be found online.

Chicago Scream Club

The Scream Club meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. on the North Avenue Beach Pier. The free event serves as an outlet to release stress and bond over shared frustrations.