Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Nate Bargatze, Markets for Makers, The Sound of Music

With crisp air, golden leaves, and plenty of Halloween spirit, Chicago offers something for everyone this weekend. Whether you’re shopping local, heading to a concert, or celebrating spooky season, there’s no better time to enjoy fall in the city. Here’s what’s happening Oct. 24-26.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 24: Don Broco at House of Blues Chicago

Oct. 24: Ela Minus at Outset

Oct. 24: Freddie Gibbs at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24: Cam at Studebaker Theater

Oct. 25: Leith Ross at Thalia Hall

Oct. 25: The Soldier’s Tale at Orchestra Hall

Oct. 25: Brandy & Monica at Wintrust Arena

Oct. 25: Arcy Drive at Metro

Oct. 25: OsamaSon at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 25: Clave Especial at Riviera Theatre

Oct. 26: Herbie Hancock at Orchestra Hall

Oct. 26: Swerv and Friends Birthday Bash at Wintrust Arena

Oct. 26: Laundry Day at Lincoln Hall

Multiple dates: My Morning Jacket at The Salt Shed Indoors

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Oct. 25: Chicago Wolves versus Manitoba Moose

Oct. 26: Loyola Ramblers Womens Basketball versus North Central College Cardinals

Oct. 26: Chicago Blackhawks versus Los Angels Kings

What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nate Bargatze at United Center

Penn & Teller

Chris Fleming Live Special Taping

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Unsubscribe Podcast at Riviera Theatre

The Sound of Music

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

Markets for Makers

Markets for Makers returns Oct. 25-26 at Artifact Events in Ravenswood, featuring more than 170 local artisans and small businesses. The curated pop-up includes handmade goods, food trucks, DIY stations, and photo walls. Tickets start at $10, with VIP options available, and kids under 12 get in free.

Adults Night Out: Howl-o-ween at Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo transforms into a 21+ Halloween party Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests can explore a haunted trail, enjoy a live DJ, and take part in Halloween-themed animal chats. Tickets start at $20.

Pumpkin Party at Gallagher Way

Celebrate fall at the annual Pumpkin Party at Gallagher Way on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. The free family event includes trick-or-treating, live music, kids’ crafts, balloon artists, a magician and even a visit from Grimace.

Spooktacular in Lincoln Park

Business along Lincoln Avenue and Clark Street turn into trick-or-treat stops for the neighborhood’s annual Spooktacular, happening Oct. 25-26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Families can expect face painting, photo booths and a pet costume contest.

Family Fall Halloween Fest on Jarvis Square

Jarvis Square Alfresco hosts its annual family-friendly festival Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Enjoy live kids’ music, balloon art, face painting, and free s’mores around the firepit.

Live Laugh Labor

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn presents "Live, Laugh Labor: Thoughts on Usefulness and Other Myths," a solo exhibition by Chicago-based artist Andi Crist. The show explores the relationship between art and labor through sculptures, ceramics, and drawings. Admission is free, and the exhibition runs through Jan. 11.

Zoo After Dark: Boos & Brews at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo hosts its adult-only Boos & Brews event Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a costume contest, dance party, and seasonal cocktails, plus live entertainment and up-close animal encounters.

Meet me on Milwaukee

The final Meet me on Milwaukee of the year takes place Sunday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The car-free street festival transforms Milwaukee Avenue into a pedestrian zone with outdoor dining, live music and local vendors.