Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Oddities Flea Market, Comic Book Crawl and more

By Justine Baker
Published  May 2, 2025 11:19am CDT
CHICAGO - From vibrant street markets and spring fun runs to comic book celebrations and a historic parade, Chicago is filled with events to get you out on the town. 

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the city May 3-4.

Camino Clark Cultural District Mercadito 

Date: Saturday, May 3 

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Rogers Park 

Celebrate the newly designated Camino Clark Cultural District with a lively mercadito featuring local vendors, traditional Mexican food, live music and dance performances. 

Polish Constitution Day Parade 

Date: Saturday, May 3 

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Columbus Drive, from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street

The annual Polish Constitution Day Parade honors the adoption of Poland’s May 3 Constitution of 1791. Featuring colorful floats, marching bands and traditional costumes, the event draws thousands each year. 

Comic Book Day Crawl 

Date: Saturday, May 3 

Time: All day 

Location: Various locations

Comic book fans come together by celebrating the annual Comic Shop Crawl by visiting participating stores across Chicago. Many locations will offer free issues, meet-and-greets with local artists, cosplay contests and more. 

The Chicago Firehouse Derby Party

Date: Sunday, May 3 

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location

1401 S Michigan Ave 

This Kentucky-Derby inspired events brings racing spirit to South Loop’s famous drinking den. Attendees are encouraged to wear derby attire and join in the festive atmosphere. 

Chicago Run Spring Fun Run 

Date: Saturday May, 3 

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Location: Washington Park 

Start your day with an all-ages run to celebrate health and wellness with the community. 

95th Street Farmers Market

Date: Sunday, May 4 

Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 95th Street and Longwood Drive 

The South Side’s beloved farmer’s market returns with fresh produce, baked goods, artisan crafts and live music. 

Oddities Flea Market 

Date: Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4 

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 

Location: Morgan MFG 

The Oddities Flea Market brings the bizarre and beautiful to the West Loop with a curated selection of taxidermy, vintage relics, handmade jewelry and art. 

