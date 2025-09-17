Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Chicago River Swim, Oktoberfest celebrations and more
CHICAGO - Chicago’s weekend calendar is packed with festivals, performances and historic firsts, offering something for every interest. From Oktoberfest celebrations and art fairs to a landmark swim in the Chicago River.
Here are some of the top events happening around Chicago Sept. 19-21.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Sept. 19: blessthefall at House of Blues Chicago
Sept. 19: Lorde at United Center
Sept. 19: Sextile at Outset
Sept. 19: Quinn XCII at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 19: Big Wild at The Salt Shed Indoors
Sept. 20: Landmvrks at House of Blues Chicago
Sept. 20: Ethel Cain at The Salt Shed Outdoors
Sept. 20: Atif Aslam at Arie Crown Theater
Sept. 20: Wardruna at The Auditorium
Sept. 20: Goose at Huntington Bank Pavilion Northerly Island
Sept. 20: Pete Yorn at Thalia Hall
Sept. 20: Ramon Ayala at Allstate Arena
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Sept. 20: Northwestern womens volleyball versus Campbell
Sept. 21: Chicago Bears versus Dallas Cowboys
Multiple dates: Chicago White Sox versus San Diego Padres
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Constellations
Dial M for Murder
Arnez J at Chicago Improv
The Twenty-Sided Tavern
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
Leslie Jones at Geroge Van Dusen Theatre
What festivals are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Wrigley Oktoberfest
The Chicago Cubs will host their first-ever Oktoberfest this weekend, transforming a Wrigleyville lot into a three-day celebration of Bavarian culture. The family-friendly fest will feature live music, stein-holding contests, a dachshund parade and more, with tickets starting at $15.
Chicago Live! at Navy Pier
Chicago Live! returns Sept. 20-21 with more than 100 artists, theater groups and local organizations performing across five stages at Navy Pier. The free festival marks its fifth anniversary with world premieres, dance, music and a Saturday headliner set featuring Buddy Guy.
Jerk Seafood Vegan Fest
Now in its ninth year, the Jerk Seafood Vegan Fest will highlight Caribbean flavors with jerk check, grilled seafood and a wide range of plant-based dishes. This event at Union Park aims to bring together some of Chicago’s top restaurants and chefs for a multicultural food experience.
Move at the Shed Fest
Move at the Shed invites guests to design their own festival day with sessions ranging from yoga and meditation to dance and strength training. Visitors can also take part in community runs, wellness activities and open-air lounges with a community pass.
Englewood Jazz Festival
The Englewood Jazz Festival returns Sept. 16-20 to Hamilton Park with free performances celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians.
Old Town Oktoberfest
Old Town will launch its first Oktoberfest Sept. 19-21, filling Wells Street with bratwurst, pretzels, German beer and live music. The weekend includes brass bands, string ensembles, tribute performances and VIP options for festivalgoers.
West Loop Music and Art Fest
The West Loop Music and Art Fest will turn five city blocks of Fulton Street into a sprawling showcase of art, food and live performances. The daytime event spotlights more than 100 vendors, while evenings bring DJs, bands a vibrant nightlife scene.
Clink and Sip Festival
The Clink & Sip Festival will highlight BIPOC winemakers and distillers with tasking and chef-driven bites. Beyond sampling, the event celebrates representation in the wine and spirits industry with panels, vendors and community connections.
What other events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Teen Lit Night at Harold Washington Library
Harold Washington Library will host Teen Lit Night on Sept. 19, an evening dedicated to young adult literature, music and art. The free event includes author meetups, live art, a silent disco and giveaways of books and themed merchandise.
Chicago River Swim
For the first time in nearly a century, the Chicago River will host an open-water swim on Sept. 21, featuring a two-mile course through downtown. About 500 experienced swimmers are expected to take part in the historic event.
