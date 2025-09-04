Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Taste of Chicago, Printers Row Lit Fest and more
CHICAGO - Kicking off the first weekend of September, Chicago will come alive with a mix of music, food, sports and family-friendly events.
Here’s a look at things to do this weekend Sept. 5-7.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Sept. 5: PUP & Jeff Rosenstock at The Salt Shed Outdoors
Multiple date: Dua Lipa at United Center
Sept. 5: TWRP at Thalia Hall
Sept. 5: LE SSERAFIM at Wintrust Arena
Sept. 5: 10cc at Park West
Sept. 6: d4vd at The Salt Shed Outdoor
Sept. 6: SWV at Country Club Hills Amphitheater
Sept. 6: Charlie Wilson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 6: Kruder & Dorfmeister at Auditorium Theatre
Sept. 6: Madison Ryann Ward at Vic Theater
Sept. 7: The Who at United Center
Sept. 7: BNXN at Thalia Hall
Sept. 7: Damian & Stephen Marley at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Chicago Cubs versus Washington Nationals
Northwestern Football versus Western Illinois Football
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Chicago Fire FC versus New England Revolution
Chicago Stars FC versus Orlando Pride
Chivas Guadalajara versus Club Leon
What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Chris Distefano at The Chicago Theatre
Love, Chaos and Dinner
Ryan Hamilton at Chicago Improv
The Twenty-Sided Taven
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
Bryan Bixby at CG’s Comedy Club
I Killed Andy Breitbart
Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa
What festivals are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Taste of Chicago Grant Park
Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park Sept. 5-7, offering a three-day celebration of the city’s food, music and culture. The free festival will feature more than 45 local restaurants, nightly concerts with headliners like Lupe Fiasco, JoJo and Elvis Crespo, and family-friendly activities.
A woman eats cheesecake during the Taste of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2023. Some 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks participated in the 2023 event. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Edgewater Music Fest
The Edgewater Music Fest will run Sept. 5-7. The festival features more than 35 acts across two stages, including headliners Laura Jane Grace, Rick Wilson and Foxy Shazam.
Throwback Music Fest
This end-of-the-summer festival spans nearly two blocks in the Gladstone Park Neighborhood. The fest will showcase a pet costume parade, classic car show and live music across two stages.
Mandala Makers Festival
The Mandala Makers Festival is back, turning Devon Avenue’s "Little South Asia" into a vibrant hub of art, music and performance. More details can be found online.
Printers Row Lit Fest
Marking its 40th year, the free two-day festival will host more than 100 booksellers, children’s storytelling, keynote speakers and more. The event will run Aug. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Madison Row Fest
Madison Row Fest brings a one-day block party to the West Loop, taking over Madison Street from Carpenter to Racine. The family-friendly festival features live music, dance, food, kids’ activities and neighborhood programming, with a $5 suggested donation.
Black and Bronze Music Fest
Celebrate Black artistry and community on Sept. 6 at the Black and Bronze Fest in Armstrong Park. The free event highlights the neighborhood’s historic legacy through performances, vendors, dance battles and more.
What other events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Little Lawndale in the Park
Little Lawndale in the Park debuts Sept. 6 at Douglass Park for a free day of music, art and community connection.
Run Mag Mile 5K and 10K
Thousands of runners are scheduled to race down Michigan Avenue Sept. 6 for the 5K and 10K Run Mag Mile races. Lean more at runmagmile.com.
First Responders Day
Brookfield Zoo will honor first responders on Sept. 7 with a special day of appreciation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can meet firefighters, EMS workers, police and more.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32's Justine Baker.