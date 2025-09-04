Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Taste of Chicago, Printers Row Lit Fest and more

Kicking off the first weekend of September, Chicago will come alive with a mix of music, food, sports and family-friendly events.

Here’s a look at things to do this weekend Sept. 5-7.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Sept. 5: PUP & Jeff Rosenstock at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Multiple date: Dua Lipa at United Center

Sept. 5: TWRP at Thalia Hall

Sept. 5: LE SSERAFIM at Wintrust Arena

Sept. 5: 10cc at Park West

Sept. 6: d4vd at The Salt Shed Outdoor

Sept. 6: SWV at Country Club Hills Amphitheater

Sept. 6: Charlie Wilson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 6: Kruder & Dorfmeister at Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 6: Madison Ryann Ward at Vic Theater

Sept. 7: The Who at United Center

Sept. 7: BNXN at Thalia Hall

Sept. 7: Damian & Stephen Marley at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Chicago Cubs versus Washington Nationals

Northwestern Football versus Western Illinois Football

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Chicago Fire FC versus New England Revolution

Chicago Stars FC versus Orlando Pride

Chivas Guadalajara versus Club Leon

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Chris Distefano at The Chicago Theatre

Love, Chaos and Dinner

Ryan Hamilton at Chicago Improv

The Twenty-Sided Taven

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

Bryan Bixby at CG’s Comedy Club

I Killed Andy Breitbart

Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa

What festivals are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Taste of Chicago Grant Park

Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park Sept. 5-7, offering a three-day celebration of the city’s food, music and culture. The free festival will feature more than 45 local restaurants, nightly concerts with headliners like Lupe Fiasco, JoJo and Elvis Crespo, and family-friendly activities.

A woman eats cheesecake during the Taste of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2023. Some 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks participated in the 2023 event. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Edgewater Music Fest

The Edgewater Music Fest will run Sept. 5-7. The festival features more than 35 acts across two stages, including headliners Laura Jane Grace, Rick Wilson and Foxy Shazam.

Throwback Music Fest

This end-of-the-summer festival spans nearly two blocks in the Gladstone Park Neighborhood. The fest will showcase a pet costume parade, classic car show and live music across two stages.

Mandala Makers Festival

The Mandala Makers Festival is back, turning Devon Avenue’s "Little South Asia" into a vibrant hub of art, music and performance. More details can be found online.

Printers Row Lit Fest

Marking its 40th year, the free two-day festival will host more than 100 booksellers, children’s storytelling, keynote speakers and more. The event will run Aug. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison Row Fest

Madison Row Fest brings a one-day block party to the West Loop, taking over Madison Street from Carpenter to Racine. The family-friendly festival features live music, dance, food, kids’ activities and neighborhood programming, with a $5 suggested donation.

Black and Bronze Music Fest

Celebrate Black artistry and community on Sept. 6 at the Black and Bronze Fest in Armstrong Park. The free event highlights the neighborhood’s historic legacy through performances, vendors, dance battles and more.

What other events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Little Lawndale in the Park

Little Lawndale in the Park debuts Sept. 6 at Douglass Park for a free day of music, art and community connection.

Run Mag Mile 5K and 10K

Thousands of runners are scheduled to race down Michigan Avenue Sept. 6 for the 5K and 10K Run Mag Mile races. Lean more at runmagmile.com.

First Responders Day

Brookfield Zoo will honor first responders on Sept. 7 with a special day of appreciation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can meet firefighters, EMS workers, police and more.