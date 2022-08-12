Things to do this weekend in Chicago

With multiple festivals, parades and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike.

1. Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

CHICAGO, USA - AUGUST 11:A team performs at the "Bud Billiken Parade" at Martin Luther King Drive in Chicago, United States on August 11, 2018. "Bud Billiken Parade" is an annual parade held since 1929 in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, the Expand

The 93rd Annual Bud Billiken Parade will step-off at 10 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood at King Drive and 45th Street. For more details, visit budbillikenparade.org.

2. Chicago Bears Pre-Season Opener at Soldier Field

Saturday, Aug. 13 at Noon

A Chicago Bears fan waves a Chicago Bears flag as he celebrates during an NFL football game at Soldier Field. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field for their first home preseason game at noon on Saturday. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 10 a.m. For more details including a list of prohibited items, visit ChicagoBears.com/game-day/Coming-to-the-Game.

3. Retro on Roscoe in Roscoe Village

Friday, Aug. 12, 5p.m.–10p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, noon–10p.m.

The Annual Retro on Roscoe festival includes three stages along a six-block stretch on West Roscoe Street from Damen Avenue to Oakley Street. For more details, visit StarEvents.com/event/Retro-on-Roscoe.

4. Edison Park Fest in Edison Park

Friday, Aug. 12, 5p.m.–10p.m, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, noon–10p.m.

This annual community fundraiser located at 6730 N. Olmsted Ave. welcomes nearly 20,000 attendees throughout the weekend. For more details, visit EdisonParkFest.org.

5. Printer’s Row Art Fest in South Loop

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Printer’s Row Art Fest is a new cool vibe art festival in Chicago’s up-and-coming South Loop, a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive community. The event is located on Dearborn Street from Harrison to Polk streets (701 S. Dearborn). For more details, visit amdurproductions.com/event/2022-printers-row-art-fest/.

6. Chicago’s Little Italy Fest in Little Italy

Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, noon – 10 p.m.

(Little Italy Festival/Facebook)

Chicago's Little Italy Fest-Taylor Street celebrates the great history of the neighborhood by celebrating the rich culture of the generations of Italians who settled there decades ago. For more details, visit eventcrazy.com/ChicagoLittleItalyFest.

7. Pakistan Independence Day Parade in West Rogers Park

Sunday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.

The Pakistan Independence Day Parade celebrates Pakistan’s independence from British colonization. The parade will step off at Devon and Damen Avenue, along Damen to Western Avenue.

8. Noche Caribeña concert at Navy Pier

Saturday, Aug. 13 5-8:30 p.m.

Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier (Navy Pier)

Navy Pier will host the Noche Caribeña concert at the Lake Stage located within Polk Bros Park, 600 East Grand Avenue.

This free outdoor concert celebrating Puerto Rican culture features multiple music genres including Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean folk, popular Latin American, big band, salsa, ballads, bomba and plena interpretations - including artists Carpacho y Super Combo and Son Divas. For more details, visit navypier.org/listings/listing/noche-caribena-1.