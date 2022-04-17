Third body recovered from Chicago waters in 24 hour period

A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Saturday morning, the third body pulled from Chicago waterways in less than 24 hours.

The Chicago Marine Unit recovered the body of a male in the 3000 block of Fort Dearborn Drive on the Near South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim, whose age was unknown, was discovered unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

On Saturday, two women were found dead hours apart in the Chicago River.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, police recovered the body of a woman from the Chicago River in the 2800 block of South Eleanor in Bridgeport.

About an hour later, Chicago Police recovered the body of a woman from the Chicago River in the 100 block of North Riverside in the West Loop.

The deaths of both women are under investigation. Their identities have not been released.