Third teen held in carjacking outside Addison restaurant

A third Chicago teenager has been held in connection to a January carjacking outside an Addison Popeye’s where the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

The 16-year-old was arrested Feb. 24 in Madison, Wisconsin, and extradited to Illinois on Monday, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

On Jan. 23, a 21-year-old woman was confronted by three males, two of whom were armed, who demanded her belongings and car keys, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

They threatened to kill her if she did not comply, and the trio sped from the scene in her car, prosecutors said.

Police tracked the vehicle to the South Side of Chicago, where a 15-year-old suspect was arrested. A second teen was arrested Jan. 31.

Prosecutors said they filed a motion to transfer the first teen arrested to adult court.

Advertisement

"The apprehension of the third and final suspect in this case demonstrates DuPage County Law Enforcement’s commitment to fighting crime and our determination in achieving justice," State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.