'This is a crisis': Chicago violence spreading to all neighborhoods, aldermen warn

In a city with a bad rep for violence, there is no debate it is a serious problem in Chicago.

On Monday, some Chicago City Council members gathered to talk about causes of crime but also solutions.

"This is a crisis. It's something we've never faced before and if we don't resolve it, I fear for the future of our city to live and work and raise your family," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.

But there is disagreement on how to handle the uptick in crime. as four Chicago alderman took part in a Lincoln Forum virtual panel.

Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward was one to push for more officers on the streets, saying "no officers means no arrests."

Others say new limitations in CPD's foot patrol policy are to blame for crime spreading beyond normal hot spots.

"It's now the entire city of Chicago, because now the people who create these heinous crimes, they're saying if I’m not going to be chased, let me go to the more affluent areas and get more bang for my buck," said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale.

Others praised technology including ShotSpotter, even after an inspector general report blasted that system.

Of course, there was lot of bashing of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, and Police Superintendent David Brown, including his citywide crime fighting team.

"That team should be disbanded. Our officers should be sent back to the district they were assigned to," said Alderman Lopez.

But we also heard a call for the finger pointing to stop.

"We can point fingers all day. We can point them at ourselves, as we should. But if we don't find solutions, we're going to deal with this over the next 5 to 10 years so it's only going to get worse," said 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro.

Some council members predicted Chicago would see 800 homicides by the end of the year.