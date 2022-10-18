This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report

A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois.

The analysis, done by iSeeCars.com, looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area.

When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most popular car colors are:

Black White Gray Silver Blue Red Brown Green Orange Beige

When it comes to Illinois as a whole, the most popular car color is also black. The most popular non-grayscale color — which includes black, white, gray and silver — is blue in Illinois.

In Indiana, the most popular car color is black as well. As for the most popular non-grayscale color, it is red.

The most popular car color nationally is white, according to iSeeCars.com.

"White’s popularity can be attributed to it being one of the easiest colors to maintain, and because it is a common color for fleet and rental vehicles, white is prevalent in the used car market," said Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst for iSeeCars.

Cars that are white, black, gray and silver account for over 78 percent of vehicles on the road, according to the analysis.

The least popular car color in the U.S. is yellow.